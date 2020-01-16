London Vs LA: Know Which Premiere Shopping Destination Is Ideal For You

If you are a shopping fanatic and love to shop from one of the best and well-known places, streets, and malls, then two of the best options are London and LA. But since, both the places are situated continents apart, it becomes really difficult to choose between the two. So here we have made a comparison of the kind of shopping experience you can have at these fashion destinations, to help make your choice easy-

London V/S LA, here’s how you can choose anyone best option for shopping

Things to do in London

Oxford Street

Oxford Street is located in the heart of the city, which is home to more than 300 shops. These shops have the most unique and exquisite shopping experience. This place is amongst the best places to visit for shopping. You will get everything here, from top brands and designer wears to cheap and bargain fashion.

Location: Oxford Street, London W1W 8LG, England

Knightsbridge

If you are a true shopping fanatic and love shopping form your heart, you cannot miss this place. Knightsbridge is a must-visit place for shopping when you are visiting London. Along with top-notch brands, it also boasts of the trendiest fashion and a huge crowd.

Location: Knightsbridge, London SW3 1ED, England

Convent Garden Market

Convent Garden has some of the best shopping outlets in London. From trending fashion wear to unique items for shopping this place is a true paradise for getting the best shopping experience in London. You can buy the best handmade jewellery, street styles, arts and crafts, and cosmetics as well.

Location: Covent Garden Market Building, 130 King St, London, England

Things to do in LA

The Grove

The Grove is the hippest shopping destination in LA. This place is the best option for shopaholics in California. From clothing, accessories, and cosmetics, you can shop everything here. Except for shopping, there are also some best restaurants and movie theatres to hop on.

Location: 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA

The Santee Alley

If you prefer a place that offers bargaining experience in Los Angeles, then Santee Alley is the right place for you. This alley has a huge flea market and also the most fashionable one, as it is called the Fashion District of LA. You can get the best apparel, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics that you want.

Location: 210 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA

South Coast Plaza

South Coast Plaza is the biggest shopping mall in Los Angeles, which is a true example of elegance and artistic appeal. In this mall, you will get more than 250 outlets and stores where you shop and get some really good stuff. You can get things for all, be it a kid or an adult, the mall has got something for everyone.

Location: 3333 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA

