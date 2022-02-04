UK: Prince Harry Attracts Criticism After giving Advice On Mental Health To Employees

Prince Harry is once again making headlines for all wrong reasons. The Duke of Sussex has asked employers to give staff time off so that they can practice meditation and work on their inner self every morning. Harry stated that he devotes around 45 minutes daily to practice meditation, which he started after burnout. Earlier, Harry had stepped away from working as a member of the Royal Family in 2020 and described his experience of burnout as "burning the candle at both ends."

The Duke joined BetterUp, a mental wellness app, as Chief Impact Officer, in March 2021. Before the completion of one year at the company, the UK Prince took part in the day-long event and spoke on multiple issues at the virtual panel of BetterUp, wherein he is regarded as one of the top influencers. "From an employer's perspective, you can't expect your people to put in the work on themselves when you're not giving them the time to do that," Prince Harry was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

Along with Harry, the CEO, Alexi Robichaux, Tennis player Serena Williams, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, also attended the event. "It's so important for employers to say, if you have the chance to do it in your own spare time, that's fantastic, but we are going to factor that into your routine at work. If everybody was doing that, the shift in global consciousness and awareness would be enormous. "He further stated, "If you're a business leader, [it's] for your employees as well."

UK: Prince Harry attracts sharps reactions after giving mental health advice to employees

Prince Harry gets it: doing Inner Work® can be tough, but it’s a solid foundation to build on. And once you get all of that sorted out, everything else seems to fall into place. ☁️ pic.twitter.com/C1Wn4Tj3Be — BetterUp (@BetterUp) February 3, 2022

Recalling his life in California with his wife, Meghan, and two children, Archie and Lilibet, the Duke offered advice for employers and employees. Harry said he makes sure to schedule "white space" every morning, despite having two young children. However, his advice on mental health didn't go down well with everyone, as several users on social media questioned Harry's familiarity with hard work. The video of Harry's suggestions was shared by BetterUp on Twitter, where the post received sharp reactions from netizens. One user took to the comment section and wrote, "This guy has no clue", another person expressed, "And how does a low-income victim who's been raped and beaten, with no access to corporate "life coaching" initiate "inner work?" For the people I work with daily this is life and death. Do better!" A third user's comment read, "The words “work” and “mental fitness” are the last things that come to mind when I see Harry smh."

