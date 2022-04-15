UK: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Meet Queen & Prince Charles In Secret Visit To Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met former's Prince Charles and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in London before heading to the Netherlands, The DailyMail reported. It is the first time that the Duchess of Sussex has travelled to the UK after she and Harry quit their royal titles. The couple met Queen and Prince Charles at Windsor Castle on Thursday as they stopped off in the UK before heading for the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

Notably, Meghan Markle last met Queen at the Commonwealth Day Service on March 8, 2020, while Prince Harry has last seen his grandmother when he attended the funeral of Prince Philip in April 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly arrived on Wednesday and have stayed at Frogmore Cottage, where they were living before quitting as working roles. Presently, Princess Eugenie and her family stay in the Frogmore Cottage. As per the news report, the couple has not brought their children Archie and Lilibet with them. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit comes as they are heading to attend the Invictus Games at The Hague on Saturday, 16 April, which is a sporting event for injured and sick service personnel. Meanwhile, the spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that they had visited Windsor to meet the Queen, The DailyMail reported.

Harry, Meghan meet Queen & Prince Charles

It is reported that the couple tried to keep their visit secret, however, Harry and Meghan were spotted walking towards Windsor Castle in the morning on Thursday by a coach of churchgoers who were on their way to Royal Maundy service, as per the news report. The couple was walking to Queen's official residence to meet her and Harry's father Prince Charles who was present at the residence along with his wife Duchess of Cornwall Camilla. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly left Windsor on Thursday after and are currently in the Netherlands. Even though Harry and Meghan did not attend the memorial service of his late grandfather, Duke of Edinburgh, his spokesperson at that time had revealed that Harry hoped to meet Queen Elizabeth II "soon"" Prince Harry filed a case against Britain's Home Office as they have removed his police protection in the UK. However, Harry has told the court that he is ready to pay for his security as he does not feel safe visiting the UK without it.

Image: AP