UK: Princess Charlotte May Receive A Rare And Prestigious Royal Title Than A Duchess

Princess Charlotte, Prince William's daughter, may receive a completely unique royal title one day, regardless of whether she gets married or not. When members of the Royal Family get married, the reigning monarch usually bestows on them a new royal title. However, as Prince William's only daughter, Princess Charlotte, may expect to inherit a specific royal title to reflect this. The 'Princess Royal' title is given to the British monarch's eldest daughter. Back in the 1600s, the title was first used to mimic the French royal title of Madame Royale.

Princess Anne, the Queen and Prince Philip's only daughter, is the current Princess Royal. Princess Mary, King George VI's sister, held the title prior to Princess Anne. The title, however, is not automatically bestowed on the King or Queen's eldest daughter and must be bestowed by the monarch themselves. The Express reported, citing royal expert Duncan Larcombe, "Princess Anne had to wait until 1987 before her mother the Queen bestowed the title of Princess Royal on her, even though the title had been vacant since 1965."

Charlotte can be given the title of Duchess

So Princess Charlotte may have to wait a while to see if she is bestowed with the prestigious title, Larcombe added, according to the publication. According to the expert, because it is a lifetime title, Princess Charlotte will have to wait at least until the death of the current Princess Royal. Who gets what title in the UK Royal Family is entirely at the discretion of the reigning monarch, so it stands to reason that if Charlotte marries a duke, she could one day be eligible for Duchess title. However, female members of the Royal Family, such as Princess Margaret, have not been given the title of Duchess in recent years.

In the case of the Queen's sister, her husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones, was elevated to the rank of Earl of Snowdon rather than Duke. As a result, Princess Margaret was known as the Countess of Snowdon, her husband's equivalent feminine title. However, if William is King at the time Charlotte marries, he may decide not to follow this precedent, and Charlotte may be given her own title. This would be far more equitable, because both of Charlotte's brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, will be eligible for Duke titles if they marry as male descendants.

