UK Queen Elizabeth Borrows Ceremonial Sword To Cut Cake At Eden Project Complex

The Queen of England insisted on using a ceremonial sword to slice a cake at a royal function in Cornwall, prompting smiles from the Duchesses of Cornwall and Cambridge. The 95-year-old monarch was handed the sword by Edward Bolitho, the Lord-Lieutenant of Cornwall, to cut a large cake during the celebration of the Big Lunch initiative at the Eden Project.

Although she was told by an aide that a conventional knife was available for use, Queen Elizabeth went the “unusual” way. Camilla assisted the Queen in cutting through the large cake.

Patrick Stewart, executive director of the Eden Project, an educational charity and eco-destination in Cornwall, said the royals’ visit was like comets that don’t come around very often.

The Big Lunch is an annual gathering of neighbours and communities at the Eden Project, where people are encouraged to get affiliated while sharing food and building friendships. It was launched in 2009 with The Duchess of Cornwall as the patron of the event.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Big Lunch was being organised virtually, but next year it will be an official part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration in May. The 20 guests invited this year included local volunteers who had been nominated for their services; and care workers who were on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Queen thanked the volunteers for extending support to those in need in their communities during the pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth meets G7 leaders

Earlier in the day, Queen Elizabeth also hosted an open-air reception at the Eden Project, where she was joined by G7 world leaders and the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US president Joe Biden, and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau were all photographed speaking with the royals, with a socially distant picture taken at the end to mark the gathering.