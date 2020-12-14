UK Queen's Christmas Speech Recording Delayed Due To Brexit Uncertainty: Report

While a decision on a Brexit deal is still pending, the Buckingham Palace, on the other hand, has reportedly pushed back the Queen’s recording of her Christmas speech to next week. According to The Guardian, the British monarch usually films the annual address in early to mid-December. However, due to the uncertainty about the UK’s future relationship with the European Union, the Palace has delayed the recording.

Buckingham Place has reportedly refused to deny reports of the delay. While speaking to the media outlet, a spokesperson for the Palace, however, said that it would not comment on the speculation about the postponement of Queen’s Christmas message recording. The official further added that the filming date was set a number of weeks ago and it could take place on Wednesday or Thursday.

The Queen has already addressed the nation three times this year to comment on the coronavirus pandemic and the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Last year, the Queen used her annual Christmas message to acknowledge a “quite bumpy” path during a turbulent year for both the monarch and the nation. This year, it is expected that the monarch’s speech on Christmas Day will focus on the impact of coronavirus and its effects on families who have been separated this year due to social distancing restrictions.

Brexit deadlock

Coming back to Brexit trade talks, both EU and UK have agreed to continue negotiations and step back from a no-deal outcome on Sunday. While speaking in Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the leaders believe that it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile. She also added that both the sides have discussed major unresolved topics and the negotiating teams are now working day and night to see whether an agreement can be reached.

The UK and the EU had set a deadline of Sunday to decide whether the negotiations should be abandoned, however, now they have decided to step back from the brink. So far, there is no sign of a decisive breakthrough on the flashpoint of fair competition rules and fishing rights, leaving open the prospect of a no-deal outcome. Neither side has been willing to walk away from the negotiating table and they have been risking the blame for the huge disruption to borders and to economies from no agreed trading terms.

