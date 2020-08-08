UK Records 'hottest' August In 17 Years, Heatwaves To 'intensify'

Residents in the United Kingdom witnessed the hottest day in the past 17 years after temperatures soared to 36 C or 96.8 Fahrenheit in the Southeastern part of the country. According to reports, at 3pm (BST)the temperatures reached 36.4 C at London’s Heathrow Airport, making it the hottest since 2003. Though a heat-health warning is already in place, residents were seen flocking to the beaches.

Warning issued

As per the Meteorological office, “Exceptionally hot weather “ was set to torch the country throughout the weekend. "Temperatures today will be around average for the time of year across northern parts of the UK... ...but elsewhere we will see them rise well above average once again, with a peak around 36C across southeast England," they said in an online statement. In addition, the department also warned that a “band of rain” would move towards Scotland.

Staying very warm in the south this evening, although showery rain is possible in places 🌇



Cooler in the north with rain moving across Scotland pic.twitter.com/cbWC9O7mvA — Met Office (@metoffice) August 7, 2020

As the heatwave continues to affect residents, officials have warned the public to take additional care in the heat. “This summer, many of us are spending more time at home due to COVID-19. A lot of homes can overheat, so it’s important we continue to check on older people and those with underlying health conditions, particularly if they’re living alone and maybe socially isolated," Ishani Kar-Purkayastha, consultant in public health at Public Health England told AP.

Meanwhile, a Scottish man expressed his ' sympathy' for Britons on Twitter, writing, "'m finding it hard to dredge your much sympathy for everybody in Britain experiencing a heatwave. It’s 13 degrees, grey, and raining heavily here. And it rained every day bar one throughout July. Scottish ‘Summer’.

