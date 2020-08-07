UK faces massive heatwave: Britons share 'misery and memes' as sun shines bright

British residents are now bracing themselves for record-breaking temperatures after officials warned the public to take additional care in the heat. As per British forecasters, the mercury is set to rise to 37 degrees Celsius in southeastern England amid the ongoing heatwave. Not only this announcement has sent the internet in a frenzy but also compelled the Public Health England to issue a ‘heat-health warning’ that advises people to shelter themselves indoors.

'Stay indoors'

“This summer, many of us are spending more time at home due to COVID-19. A lot of homes can overheat, so it’s important we continue to check on older people and those with underlying health conditions, particularly if they’re living alone and maybe socially isolated," Ishani Kar-Purkayastha, consultant in public health at Public Health England told AP.

Read: Britain Needs To Be 'realistic And Pragmatic' In Brexit Talks, Says German Minister

Read: Britain To Launch 90-minute Coronavirus Tests As Cases Continue To Increase

However, as the news of broke out, netizens went into a frenzy. While many started dishing out hilarious memes, many shared their experiences.

I’m finding it hard to dredge your much sympathy for everybody in Britain experiencing a heatwave. It’s 13 degrees, grey, and raining heavily here. And it rained every day bar one throughout July. Scottish ‘Summer’. pic.twitter.com/0qQJSxpQuX — Sister Outrider (@ClaireShrugged) August 7, 2020

The UK having it’s 4th heatwave during a pandemic is the most UK thing to happen ever 😅



Have a fantastic day everybody ☀️ — Wizzology 💫 (@Wizzologyy) August 7, 2020

Heard there was another heatwave coming to the UK.

The squad in ps4 voice chat just collectively lost their minds.

So I made a meme of my husbando to accurately depict his feelings about it.#ffxiv #ff14 #finalfantasy #finalfantasy14 #finalfantasyxiv #w… https://t.co/9LXRsWVSjz pic.twitter.com/Dpc1rcu0Qv — Charley | Charlotte (@Feyvolta) July 19, 2018

A heatwave in the UK is sure to bring about two things: complaining and memes. https://t.co/3KqpMM5y96 #heatwave #HeatWave2018 pic.twitter.com/l3A6MqUHXi — The Jetty (@JettyPeninsula) July 9, 2018

Read: Britain's Ex-Hong Kong Governor Accuses China Of Conducting 'outrageous Political Purge'

Read: Queen Elizabeth Virtually Attends Unveiling Of Portrait At Britain's Foreign Office

In the larger picture, Britain is currently in an 11-month transition period with the 27-nation-bloc after exiting the union on January 31. The UK and EU had begun the trade negotiations in March after being halted due to coronavirus outbreak and it would set the frame for the future relationship between both sides after December 31. However, not much progress has been made in the talks and in the letter, Frost had also accused Barnier of demanding unprecedented authority over the British laws and its institutions through “novel and unbalances proposals”.