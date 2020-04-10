UK Reports 881 New Coronavirus Fatalities, Death Toll Reaches 7,978

The British health care authorities on April 9 have reported that the deadly coronavirus infection has claimed the lives of 881 people who were tested positive of the disease, bringing the country's tally to 7,978. As per reports, foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who is currently holding the charge as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is suffering from the infection, announced the figures and also warned people that the numbers have not yet reached its height.

Emergency measures to be in place

After conducting an emergency Cobra committee meeting earlier on April 9, Raab reportedly said that the early signs suggest that the lockdown measures adopted by the government are showing an impact, but currently it's very early to jump on any conclusion. Therefore, he added that the precautionary measures will have to stay in place until there is evidence that shows that the country is witnessing a dip in numbers.

Raab said the 21-day lockdown, which was announced by PM Johnson on March 23 and was extended till April 13, reportedly motivated the people and said that each citizen cannot just sit back and think that the war is over, there is still a long journey which is to be tread by all.

While the entire country awaits the decision on the lockdown which is expected next week, Raab's statement on April 9 indicates that seeing the havoc created by the pandemic, the lockdown could expect an extension till next month. As per reports, Raab said that the citizens have to stand united against the disease and should not give any chance to the virus to kill more people. He requested people to not let the efforts and sacrifices of the people go in vain. Also, he reportedly urged all the people to not lose hope and stay together in this time of crisis.

(Image Credit: AP)