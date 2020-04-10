UK Joins US, Brazil & Sri Lanka In Thanking India For Key Drug Exports Amid Covid Crisis

Acting UK High Commissioner to India Jan Thompson has expressed her gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the export of paracetamol to the United Kingdom amid the Coronavirus crisis that has taken the world hostage and has also affected the UK which has suffered closed to 8,000 deaths and over 65,500 infected cases, including infections to its Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles..

Thank you @narendramodi and the Government of India for approving the export of paracetamol to the UK. Global cooperation is critical in the fight against #COVID19. UK and India have track record of working together as a #ForceforGood tackling global challenges. — Jan Thompson (@JanThompsonFCO) April 9, 2020

Trump thanks PM Modi

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had also thanked PM Modi for allowing the export of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the US, deemed a recommended prophylactic for the deadly coronavirus, saying India's help in the extraordinary times "will not be forgotten".

Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi spoke over the phone last week. During the call, Trump requested PM Modi to lift the hold on the American order of hydroxychloroquine, of which India is the major producer. India agreed to lift the ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine to the US.

Besides the US President, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in his national address extended his gratitude to PM Modi and India for helping the South American country in its battle against Coronavirus. He also took to Twitter to thank PM Modi as India reversed its former stance to ban the export of Hydroxychloroquine.

"Our thanks to the Prime Minister of India @narendramodi, who, after our telephone conversation, allowed the shipment to Brazil of a load of inputs for the production of hydroxychloroquine," Bolsonaro tweeted in Portugal.

COVID-19's impact on the world

The deadly Coronavirus outbreak that originated in China in December last year has spread in 197 countries across the world. Presently, there are over 1.6 million confirmed cases of the COVID-19 infection globally which has led to the death of over 95,000 people worldwide. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its spread. So far, Italy, Spain, France, United Kingdom Iran, Spain and the US have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus.