UK: Residents Protest As Fence Erected To Prevent Children From Playing Football In Park

Residents have raised their voices against the decision of Mid Devon Council to put up a fence stopping children from playing football in the park. The decision of the Mid Devon Council came following a row between children playing in the park and a few neighbours who do not like a ball getting into the garden, reported Mirror. The locals have been angry as Brian Reeby had 35 years back painted the outline of the goal.

As per the Mirror report, the diagonal rail was set up by the Council that crosses the outline of the goalposts, which has now prevented the children from playing. The park has been used by children for playing and as per the report, some of the residents have accused the children of ‘annoying’ them due to the noise and balls that would get into their garden occasionally.

Locals against Mid Devon Council's move

Brian Reeby stated that the matter had begun when some of the neighbours made complaints. At one instance, the argument reached such a heated level that police was called to control the situation in Cullompton, Devon. Mid Devon District Council and Cullompton Town Council in a joint statement informed that it was their “duty of care” to take action. A spokesperson informed that the owner of Headwier play area land is MDDC and runs as a play area by Cullompton Town Council.

The spokesperson lauded the effort of repainting the goal, however, he mentioned that the area “has been marked as a no-ball games area”, as per Mirror report. Furthermore, the spokesperson pointed out that both the councils have to make sure that activities in the park do not affect the residents living nearby. Moreover, the spokesperson stated that they want to work with residents to ensure that the children get to play ball games and views of residents are also heard.

