UK Roads See 'serious Disruption' As Fuel Price Protesters Block Motorways & Highways

Amid the mounting fuel crisis in the United Kingdom, motorways and major highways came to a halt on Monday after the slow-moving convoys of demonstrators were seen to be protesting against the excessive fuel prices. According to The Guardian report, the demonstrators have vowed to continue direct action until the British government's addresses the situation. On Monday, July 4, hundreds of lorries, vans, vehicles, and tractors blocked roads in England, Wales, and Scotland, causing delays and 'serious disruption' for thousands of motorists.

Following a demonstration, the Prince of Wales bridge, which crosses the M4 over the River Severn, was blocked and twelve individuals were detained on suspicion of public order offenses. The places which were impacted by the demonstration include the Bristol region, Devon, Cornwall, South Wales, Essex, Yorkshire, and Lincolnshire. Two tractors caused long tailbacks on the A92 moving north into Aberdeen, Guardian reported.

Vehicle owners protest in UK

As protestors targeted motorways in an effort to draw attention to rising fuel prices, drivers were forewarned of "serious disruption throughout the day," as per a Sky News report. In early Monday morning, protests on the M4 and M5 in Wales and the South West included the implementation of "rolling roadblocks." Despite police claiming that automobiles cannot stop or go slower than 30 mph, the procession on the bridge over the Severn temporarily halted.

According to Howard Cox, founder of FairFuelUK, the demonstrators typically targeted three-lane roads and caused delays on two lanes, freeing up the first lane.

Moreover, police were summoned to a protest at a gas station in Shepton Mallet, Somerset, while West Yorkshire police deployed a "stinger" spiked mat at the Ferrybridge facilities on the M62 to prevent vehicles from joining the demonstration, The Guardian reported.

The 42-year-old Bristol resident and protester Marcin Gonera, a truck driver and company owner, said the goal was to continue the demonstration until something changed. “We’re protesting because this affects everyone. When the fuel prices go up, the price of everything goes up”.

Fuel crisis in UK

According to The Guardian report, 'Fuel Price Stand Against Tax' is the slogan used to organise the protest on social media. Further, a legal notice under section 12 of the Public Order Act 1986 which had been issued by police in Gwent, South Wales, revealed that protestors were not allowed to obstruct the Prince of Wales bridge and were not allowed to travel at speeds under 30 mph.

As strikes in Norway threaten to worsen an already dire energy crisis, gas prices in the UK have soared to their highest levels in over four months, Express.co.uk reported. According to statistics from the company Experian, the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts hit a new high of 191.5p on Sunday. On Thursday, diesel reached 199.1p by Sunday.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)