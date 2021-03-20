UK: Royal Family Expert Talks About Flaw In Meghan Markle's Interview

A Royal expert has raised concerns about Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, accusing the Suits actress of misleading the American public with false claims. Arthur Edwards, a British photographer who specialises in taking pictures of the Royals, particularly highlighted Meghan’s claim that she didn’t know much about the Family before marrying Harry. Edwards, while talking to 7News, brought up Meghan’s picture from 1996, where she can be seen sitting on railings outside Buckingham Palace.

Edwards, while speaking to the Australian broadcaster, based his argument on the picture of Meghan Markle from outside Buckingham Palace, adding “nobody can say she didn’t know a lot about the Royals”. Edwards claimed Meghan did know Harry as she watched him walk behind the coffin of her mother. This comes after Meghan levelled allegations of racism against members of the Royal Family. During her interview, Meghan had claimed she knew nothing about the Family before meeting Harry. Edwards said that Meghan might have misled the American public on that as her picture proves she knew about the Royals prior to meeting Harry.

Earlier this month, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle revealed how the British Royal Family were concerned about her son Archie's skin colour before he was born. Markle, who appeared in one of the biggest interviews of the 21st century with Oprah Winfrey, said her husband Harry told her about the family's concern over Archie's skin colour because of the American actress' African heritage. Markle revealed that during her pregnancy, she was told her son Archie wouldn't be made a Prince and may not receive security.

The interview

After the interview, several Royal Family loyalists accused Meghan of lying about the racism allegation, claiming that the Buckingham Palace rule specifically talks about the distribution of titles and succession. Experts said the rule states that the title of prince will only be given to the eldest son of Prince of Wales, which would then automatically be transferred to the eldest son or daughter of Prince William.

In the first-ever 'tell-all' interview, the former Sussexes also talked about other aspects of their lives as Royals. Markle revealed that at one point she even contemplated suicide because of the Palace's obsession with maintaining "image" in the public. Markle told Winfrey that she was asked to suppress her outspoken nature and her official documents, including passport, driving licence were taken by the Palace officials, and were only returned after the couple left England last year.