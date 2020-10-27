UK Royal Family Is Offering Rs 18.5 Lakh For Housekeeping Job At Windsor Castle

The UK royal family is looking for a housekeeping assistant to manage the interiors among other things at the Windsor Castle and is offering £19,140.09 or â‚¹18.5 lakhs as the starting salary. Posted on the official website of the Royal Household, the family of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II has offered a Level 2 Apprenticeship with the selected candidate to get to live at the palace. Even though primary work would be done at Windsor, the individual might have to work at the Buckingham Palace as well. It is a permeant, full-time job for five days a week from Monday to Sunday. He or she will work to "clean and care for interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best.

After being selected for being the housekeeping assistant at the Windsor Castle, the candidate would enter the structured programme for more than 13 months of training. During this period, the individual already having experience in the hospitality industry will gain the technical skills that will be foundational to the housekeeping career and the whole professional. From having qualifications in English and Maths to having the ability to meet deadlines, the royal household has elaborated that it will help the candidate constructively to gain experience and build a stronger portfolio. The last date to apply is October 28, 2020.

Read - UK Queen's Staff To Spend 40 Hours Changing Her 1,000 Clocks; See The Royal Collection

Read - Prince Harry And Meghan Receive Apology For Paparazzi Photos Of Baby Archie

Pension and holidays included in the job

Similar to the previous job openings at the royal household, the official announcement mentioned that the housekeeping assistant would enjoy several benefits in the package such as 33 bank holidays and an employer pension contribution scheme. Apart from these, the candidate would also be catered to several recreational activities at the palace. The royal family is looking for someone who is “practically minded, with great attention to detail, you take pride in your work and always aim for the highest standards.”

Other than this Level 2 Apprentice, there is a separate opening for a cleaner at Windsor as well as London offering a competitive salary. In this job, registrations of which will also close on October 28, the royal household is looking for someone who can work for three roles at Windsor at 20-30 hours every week or one role at London for 20 hours every week. While the patent at Windsor will be covering five days with rotational weekend offs but in London, there would be four working days with weekends included.

Read - Buckingham Palace Holds First Royal Event In 6 Months

Read - UK's Royal Opera House Plans To Sell Painting Of Ex-boss For Funds Amid COVID-19 Crisis

