Prince Harry And Meghan Receive Apology For Paparazzi Photos Of Baby Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan have reportedly received an apology after filing a lawsuit against a photo agency that had allegedly take drone photos of the royal couple’s son while they were at home. According to a Fox News report, the photo agency has apologized to the couple and has agreed to pay some of the legal fees of the lawsuit.

A successful outcome

As reported by PA Media, their lawyer, on Thursday, said that the agency has apologized and agreed to pay some of their legal costs. "This is a successful outcome. All families have a right, protected by law, to feel safe and secure at home," Michael Kump said in a statement to PA.

As per reports, the photos were taken while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at their private residence and that the royal couple considered this to be a successful outcome. This is not the first time something like this has happened. Last year Prince Harry accepted ‘Substantial damages’ as well as an apology from a photo agency for hiring a helicopter and taking photos of the house that he shared with Meghan.

Prince Harry, Meghan Accused Of 'interfering' In US Elections

In additional controversy for the Royal couple, a US lawmaker has accused Prince Harry and Meghan of ‘interfering’ in the November balloting and ‘campaigning against’ Donald Trump. In a letter to the British government, Rep Jason Smith requested the administration to ensure that Duke and Duchess of Sussex refrain from interfering in the American election or “be stripped of all titles, styles, and privileges which they currently retain”.

The US lawmakers’ statements come after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on video and spoke about the upcoming US Elections and encouraged the Americans to vote. While the Royal Couple’s statements did not express support for any particular candidate, they still caused a major stir in the US and even back in the UK. The British Royal Family has historically remained politically neutral and Republican lawmaker Jason Smith claims that their actions “represent a breach” of the British Royal Family’s policy of political neutrality.

