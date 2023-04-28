UK Royals To Release Official Album Of Coronation On The Historic Day

An official Album of the Coronation would be featuring all the music and spoken word from the epic event, including Lord Lloyd Webber’s Coronation Anthem titled Make A Joyful Noise. On May 6, the first Coronation in 70 years would take place at Westminster Abbey for King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The historic royal church would be hosting the traditional ceremony that have been 1000 years old, from the crowning of William the Conqueror to Queen Elizabeth II. This would be the first time that the UK's coronation would be recorded and released on the same day.

King Charles's coronation album

According to the UK's Daily Express newspaper, the complete album would be of four hours long. A physical version of the record would then be released globally on May 15, with a special Deluxe Collectors CD and vinyl to follow from Decca Records. The Official Coronation album would include 12 newly composed pieces of music by artists from across the UK and Commonwealth. This commission would be comprised of six orchestral, five choral and one organ pieces. Classical record producer Anna Barry is the Official Coronation Album. Notably, she has worked on the wedding recordings of the current Prince and Princess of Wales in 2011 and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018, reported The Daily Express.

While talking about the upcoming King's coronation, the multi-Grammy nominated producer said, This will be a truly historic recording, capturing a glorious range of music from across centuries and continents, reflecting the worldwide interest in our traditions, covering multiple locations in the wonderful acoustic of Westminster Abbey, and involving an unprecedented technical plan to present the entire experience to the world on the day itself. Balance engineer Mike Hatch, I and the team are honoured and excited to be a part of this.”

Apart from this, one would also witness the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry and the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Royal Air who would be performing at the ceremony on May 6. According to the UK media reports, they would be joining the Coronation Orchestra. The Orchestra of Coronation have been comprised of some of the world's greatest musicians drawn from eight leading orchestras from across the UK & Canada. It would be including, Sir Bryn Terfel CBE, Pretty Yende, Roderick Williams OBE and Royal Harpist Alis Huws.