UK: School Teachers Make Face Masks For NHS Staff Amid Global Shortage

As the United Kingdom government scrambling to secure protective gear, a group of teachers in Berkshire has been using the school’s lab to make hundreds of protective masks in a bid to help the NHS workers. While speaking to an international media outlet, Wendy Hayes, the head of Design and Technology at Park House School, said that after the lockdown, the teachers started to look for ways that could help the NHS. As per reports, the teachers started making the masks two weeks ago and since then they have managed to make around 260 masks.

Soon after Park House School, other schools in the area also pitched in and reportedly made 160 masks to help the healthcare workers. Wendy has been able to provide the much-needed equipment to local hospitals in the area, such as West Berkshire Community Hospital, Hospital Forensic Services and The Newbury CV19 Hot Hub. Furthermore, Wendy also set up a JustGiving page to help replenish the school’s stock and carry on providing masks.

Countries help Britain

With a shortage of medical equipment, the UK is also seeing a rapid spread of the deadly disease. Currently, the country has more than 78,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the virus has claimed nearly 10,000 lives. In a bid to help with the shortage of PPE, Turkey reportedly sent a military cargo plane carrying protective gear, such as surgical masks, industrial masks, and hazmat suits.

According to reports, Germany is also lending a helping hand to the British government. The German government official said that the country’s armed forces would donate approximately 60 mobile ventilators completely free of charge to support the national effort. As the British government is trying to equip the NHS with the resources it desperately needs, the donation from the German forces will add to the 480 ventilators that have bee already shipped to the UK from China, US, Sweden and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the UK government assured all social care and NHS staff that the country has the capacity for them to get testing they need for COVID-19. While addressing the daily coronavirus briefing, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, “We have the capacity for all key social care staff and NHS staff who need to get tested to get those tests”. He further also urged citizens to stay at home and resist the desire to go outside during the Easter weekend.

