UK Schools Finally Reopen For A New Term After A Long Gap Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Schools in England and Wales will finally reopen on September 1. All students will step in school for a new term after schools were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, this closure led to the cancelation of exams and left students' future in chaos. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had promised to open schools before the summer break, but he was forced to suspend this plan, because of criticism his regime was facing for handling education during the crisis.

According to the international media report, the Department of education said, the system of control would be followed, to keep students and teachers safe and social distancing would be maintained whenever possible. Gavin Williamson, Education Minister, while talking to media said, “I do not underestimate how challenging the last few months have been but I do know how important it is for children to be back in school, not only for their education but for their development and wellbeing too.”

In the month of March, schools were closed, except for children of key workers, and schools were reopened in month of June for small number of students. A study done by the Institute for Fiscal Studies in August suggested that closure of schools in the United Kingdom has widened educational inequalities between poor and rich students. The issue of education divide was taken up in August, when the government succumbed to pressure from angry parents, teachers, and lawmakers, those who were asking to ditch an algorithm that had downgraded A-level results for almost 40% of school leavers, with those in disadvantaged areas more adversely affected.

British PM visits schools

The return of pupils this week follows the reopening of schools in Leicestershire last week, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting to see first-hand the practical steps being taken to ensure the risk of transmission is reduced. The Department of Education said ministers have also been visiting schools ahead of the new term and have praised some of the innovative way’s schools will be looking after children including the use of cleaning stations, and staggered breaks, keeping pupils in “bubbles”, social distancing and safety on transport.

(Image Credit-AP)

