UK Govt Plans To Open Workplaces To Boost Economy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The British government is now urging people to return to their offices in order to help the economy to recover which has been hard hit by the novel coronavirus. On August 28, Transport Secretary Grant Schapps said that this is the right time for many people to return back to work as even schools are now resuming in the United Kingdom. He added that this long term isolation is taking a toll on the mental health of many people.

UK plans on opening economy

According to the reports, Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to roll out a media campaign next week in order to encourage employers and provide reassurance that their workplaces are now safe. Also, a new online tool will help people avoid crowded buses and trains. This announcement came after the Confederation of British Industry made a warning on August 27 saying that office closures were taking a toll on the economy as the organizations also said that the government should expand coronavirus testing and focus on the safety of public transportation to encourage people to return to their offices.

AP quoted the CBI Director General Carolyn Fairbairn saying, “The costs of office closure are becoming clearer by the day. Some of our busiest city centers resemble ghost towns, missing the usual bustle of passing trade. This comes at a high price for local businesses, jobs and communities”.

According to reports by international media, next week onwards all the primary and secondary schools will open in England for the first time after lockdown. Schools minister Nick Gibb reportedly said that if compromises are needed to be made then schools will be chosen over pubs to reopen. Anne Longfield who is the children’s commissioner for England reportedly said that if any lockdown happens in future, schools should be the first to reopen and last choice to close. Reports by international media suggest that from September 1, secondary schools in areas of England where there are local lockdowns will have to ask staff and children to wear masks when moving around the building and in communal areas. However, masks will not be necessary in classrooms. England's nearly 25,000 schools are due to reopen over the coming couple of weeks.

(Image Credits: AP)