UK Seeks US Help To Recover £120million RAF F35 Jet Lost At Sea: Report

The United States (US) has been asked to help the search and rescue of a downed fighter jet that crashed into the Mediterranean, reported the Times citing sources in the UK Royal Navy. The broadsheet stated that the British military has received support from American counterparts in the search to recover the F35B Lightning II. The sources told the broadsheet that, “A number of nations have the capability to recover an aircraft from that depth” adding that “We’ve asked the Americans for help and they have offered.”

As per the media report, a probe to recover the aircraft was launched on Wednesday after the pilot ejected from the F35 jet around 10 AM (local time). The aircraft is reportedly believed to cost £120million and can travel up to 1,200mph and is equipped with highly sensitive radars and sensors. Express.co.uk stated citing media reports that the jet is more than a mile below the surface. And notably, the process of salvaging the machine itself is supposedly “not rocket science”.

But the Royal Navy source told the Times that the “problem is finding and getting to it - you need a machine that can get to that depth”. They reportedly added, “We know the vicinity but we need to find it and attach floating devices to it.”

UK’s Defence Ministry updated on pilot’s whereabouts

Meanwhile, the UK Ministry of Defence also released an update regarding the whereabouts of the pilot who ejected from the F35 jet. Taking to Twitter, the Defence Ministry said that, “A British F35 pilot from HMS Queen Elizabeth ejected during routine flying operations in the Mediterranean this morning. The pilot has been safely returned to the ship and an investigation has begun, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.” As per media reports, there are supposedly some concerns the Russians could be on the hunt for the wreckage. The Times’ navy source said it “would be foolish not to be watching the area”.

However, the media outlet’s source underscored Russian equipment capable of retrieving the jet from such depth was not in the area. An RAF source said, “I’m sure the Russians would love to get their hands on an F-35. In terms of the practicalities of doing it, the logistics of it would be the same as it is for us.” But they went on to claim it would be “unrealistic” for Moscow to push ahead with such a move as it could spark a diplomat incident.

Image: AP