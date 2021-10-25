UK Sees Highest Weekly COVID Cases Since July, PM Plays Down Prospect Of Lockdown Return

Despite registering a record number of COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson-led government has refused to invoke lockdown in the country. The negligence from Johnson comes when the country has reported the highest weekly spike in COVID infections since July with at least 44,985 new cases reported on Saturday, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. According to figures released by the health ministry, the cases now rose to 18% from last week. As per the tally, as many as 135 COVID-related deaths were reported in the nation within 28 days -- a surge of 12% as compared to the previous month.

With this, the cumulative COVID fatalities in the UK now stand at 1,39,461. Meanwhile, the Conservative Party denied taking any steps to curb the spread of the virus. While addressing a press conference on Friday, Johnson ruled out any possibility of invoking strict restrictions in the country. It is to mention that the British government scientific advisers had urged the government to ensure coronavirus restrictions rapidly, as the rate of new infections continues to grow.

No need to impose 'Plan B'

According to the last meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), they repeatedly advised the government to invoke the restriction at the earliest, as per the Associated Press. The advisory group also suggested the government work on "Plan B" before the arrival of winter. However, Johnson's Conservative government said it may reimpose some restrictions as part of a fall and winter "Plan B"— but not yet. Johnson, after visiting a vaccination centre in London on Friday, had said the current infection level was “not outside the parameters of what was predicted.” “At the moment that we see absolutely nothing to indicate that that’s on the cards at all,” he had said.

Johnson had lifted restrictions amid COVID surge

The UK government had earlier planned to lift the lockdown on 11 June, however, it was deferred to 19 July, apprehending an abrupt increase in the COVID-19 cases due to the entry of the Delta variant. The government lifted domestic coronavirus restrictions, including mandatory face covering and social distancing. Nightclubs and other crowded venues were allowed to open at full capacity, and people were no longer advised to work from home, reported AP. Health experts raised eyebrows over the decision as the UK was going through a tough phase due to the delta variant when the announcement was made. However, the government paid no heed to the calls of various top health experts.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)