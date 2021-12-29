UK: Squirrel Attacks 18 People In Welsh Town, Victims Rush To Get Tetanus Shots

A squirrel created havoc for residents and has injured at least 18 people in a small town in Wales. The residents have taken tetanus jabs after they were injured by the squirrel, reported The DailyMail. The rodent has attacked people including children and also pets in their gardens in Buckley, Flintshire.

The people have suffered cuts in the hands and scratches due to the bite by the squirrel which has been nicknamed ‘Stripe’ after the evil character from the film named Gremlins, as per the DailyMail report. The squirrel was caught in a humane trap by Corrine Reynolds and handed over to the RSPCA. Corrine Reynolds had even befriended the creature, still, she was bitten on the hand. Corrine Reynolds told The DailyMail that she found that the squirrel had attacked 18 people. She added that the squirrel has attacked people who were taking their recycling bags to the bin. She further mentioned that the people have suffered gruesome injuries. The RSPCA informed that the squirrel had been put on the ground as it was illegal for them to release it into the wild.

Woman had been feeding squirrels since summer

A woman had been feeding the animal since summer and the squirrel used to come to her garden while looking for food, as per the news report. She mentioned that she was not aware that he’s not a “friendly-matured squirrel” and is now “scared”. A care home worker and her daughter were also wounded after the squirrel exchanged gifts on Christmas eve. Jane Harry had seen the squirrel when she was visiting her daughter's home in Buckley, however, she was baffled after the squirrel injured her daughter by biting her in the neck and hands. Harry had tried to move the squirrel off her daughter, however, the squirrel bit him two more times after it attacked their daughter Chloe. They had to take tetanus jabs on Christmas eve after the squirrel attack.

Image: Unsplash/Representative