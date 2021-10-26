UK Supermarket Polls Reveals People's Focus On Specific Veg & Meat Diet To Protect Nature

A new report by a UK supermarket company Waitrose has revealed that people of Britain are following a 5:2 diet. As per the report, people have started eating a vegetarian diet for five days and eating meat during weekends so as to reduce carbon footprint. As per the Waitrose Food & Drink Report 2021-22, 82% of participants maintained a reduction in animal product consumption.

There was a rise of 21% in sales of vegetarian range and plant life products, in comparison to last year, as per the Waitrose Food & Drink Report. Furthermore, the Waitrose report revealed that this year, the sales of food like pre-packed sandwiches had been reduced by nearly half. The report cited the COVID lockdown for a reduction in the sale and pointed out that the sale was nearly doubled between April and July. The Waitrose report revealed that more than half of those surveyed, that is 53% were of the view that they enjoy spending time at home more than they used to and 41% were of the view that food has been more important to them than during the pre-pandemic time.

As per the Waitrose Report, 32% were likely to entertain small groups of people, with 25% of respondents saying that they plan to have more dinner parties than they did before the pandemic. This year, 27% of people in the age group of 18 to 24 years shopped every day and 50% preferred to shop at physical stores more when the COVID restrictions eased.

Social media platforms such as TikTok have driven sales of everything from tortilla wrap, feta pasta, pasta chips and much more. The TikTok trend for making pasta chips at home led to a 400% rise in sales of air fryers at John Lewis. The report has predicted future trends that include 'big breakfast, potato milk, climatarianism, umami, pre-bottled cocktails' and much more. Climatarianism means that the diet is focussed on reducing carbon footprint.

Image: AP/Representative