UK: Terror Threat Level Against MPs Changed To 'substantial' After Death Of David Amess

The threat level against lawmakers in the UK has been raised to “substantial” from “moderate” following a review, said Britain’s Home secretary Priti Patel. While addressing the House of Commons, Patel said that the police and intelligence services would “properly” reflect the change in their security arrangements for the MPs. The UK Home secretary made the announcement after Conservative MP David Amess was killed in his constituency on 15 October. Patel urged lawmakers to take the “change in risk seriously.”

Patel told Commons, “While we do not see any information or intelligence which points to any credible or specific or imminent threat, I must update the House that the threat level facing members of parliament is now deemed to be substantial.”

“This is the same level as the current national threat to the United Kingdom as a whole, so I can assure the house that our world-class intelligence and security agencies and counter-terror police will now ensure that this change is properly reflected in the operational posture,” she added in her address.

The Home Secretary @PritiPatel is giving an additional statement tonight 'Security Update' after the end of proceedings on the Environment Bill, at approx. 8.30pm.





Sir David Amess represented all that was good about this place.



My statement on our great friend.

As per The Guardian report, the new threat level corresponds to national risk guidance on terrorist attacks implies that an attack is “likely.” Additionally, a spokesperson for the National Police Chief’s Council said based on Patel’s announcement, “We will be working closely with government, forces and parliamentary authorities to review the security offering for MPs, ensuring a more consistent security response wherever MPs are in the country.” The report further quoted the official saying, “Any recommendations made to members will need to be bespoke to their individual circumstances.”

UK PM Urged By MPs For 'David's Law'

In the wake of the shocking killing of British lawmaker David Amess, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls to enact ‘David’s law’ to tackle social media abuse directed towards public figures in the country and end online anonymity. As per The Guardian report, dozens of UK MPs on Monday, 18 October paid tribute to the veteran Conservative by expressing anger and sharing other qualities of Amess.

On 15 October, a 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali, who was arrested at the scene, stabbed Amess at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in his own constituency surgery of Southend West in Essex. Ali was arrested under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of murder. Police have also said, as per AP, that the suspect might have had a “motivation linked to Islamist extremism”. Amess death sent shockwaves across the country.

(IMAGE: AP)

