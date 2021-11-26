UK To Increase Its Global Military Footprint Under Future Soldier Plan

On Thursday, the UK defence ministry announced that the United Kingdom is committed to increasing its military presence around the world under the Future Soldier plan. The modernization plan of the Future Soldier stated that more Army personnel will be deployed more frequently around the world. The increased advanced deployment will strengthen the ability to predict crisis.

It will prevent conflict by assuring allies and partners while deterring adversaries. During the next ten years, the UK defence ministry plans to invest an additional 8.6 billion pounds in military equipment. For the same time span, this brings the total investment to 41.3 billion pounds.

The British Army would have over 100,000 personnel by 2025

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stated that Future Soldier strengthens the goal outlined in the Defence Command Paper of transforming the Army into a more flexible, cohesive, lethal, expeditionary force. He further stated that they have backed up this generational effort with a further £8.6 billion in Army equipment, bringing the total investment to £41.3 billion. According to predictions from the Ministry of Defence, the British Army would have over 100,000 personnel by 2025, with 73,000 regular soldiers and 30,000 reservists.

A new Ranger Regiment, which will go into operation on December 1, 2021, is one of the most significant improvements. The regiment will regularly deploy alongside partner troops throughout the world to counter extremist organisations and hostile state threats as part of the Army Special Operations Brigade. Wallace also said that their Army will operate around the world and will be able to tackle a variety of threats ranging from cyber warfare to battlefield conflict.

The Conservatives promised to return 20,000 British troops to the UK from Germany by 2020

On the other hand, Under the £1.8 billion Army Basing initiative, the Conservatives promised to return all 20,000 British troops to the UK from Germany by 2020. But, due to rising Russian tensions, it was shelved, according to Mirror. However, tanks, fighting vehicles, and other equipment will be returned to the country. Since the end of World War II, British troops have been stationed in Germany. During the Cold War, troop numbers were increased, but once the Berlin Wall fell in November 1989, signalling the end of the standoff with Moscow, troop levels were reduced.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP