UK To Phase Out 2G And 3G Mobile Services By Year 2033; Focus On 5G

The 2G and 3G networks will be phased out of the United Kingdom by the year 2033 as they want to focus on the more advanced 5G technology. As per the reports of TechRadar, the 2G and 3G networks will be phased out to advance UK's 5G goals and pave the way for future 6G services that bring a range of benefits for individuals, businesses, and society. While 4G connections are generally available in the UK, the 2G and 3G networks are also used by a few people.

All four UK operators have pledged to phase out these networks by 2033, although it's likely that the 3G network would be phased out sooner since the wider availability of 4G in rural regions lessens the need to maintain 3G, according to 9to5mac. Turning off 3G would allow operators to reuse the framework for 4G and 5G networks. The 2G standard, on the other hand, may be around for a bit longer since its reduced power gives long battery life.

UK at the forefront of mobile connectivity

Culture secretary of the UK, Nadine Dorries stated that they are announcing an additional £50 million investment for mobile connectivity to position the UK at the forefront of mobile connectivity and to ensure the safety and security of the telecoms networks now and in the future, according to 9to5mac.

Earlier this year, Wireless company Verizon indicated that it would phase out its 3G network by the end of 2022. According to the company they have officially declared that they are actively dismantling the 3G CDMA. They initially stated that their 3G network would be shut down in 2019, according to 9to5mac. However, they extended the shutdown date first to the end of 2020, and now to the end of 2022 in order to make every effort to minimise service disruptions while they transition to newer and more advanced systems.

Operators will be able to fully convert to more high-capacity networks

With 5G slowly increasing globally for businesses and customers, it's only a matter of time before 4G and 5G become the norm. According to Sky News, Hamish MacLeod, director of industry association Mobile UK, which represents all of the major UK networks stated that by turning down 2G and 3G, operators will be able to fully convert to more energy-efficient and high-capacity networks, which will benefit customers.