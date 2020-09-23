Germany Refuses To Recognise Lukashenko As Belarus President After Secret Inauguration

Germany does not recognise Alexander Lukashenko as Belarusian President even after his unannounced inauguration on September 23, a federal government reportedly said. Lukashenko assumed his sixth term in office in an inauguration ceremony amid continued protests against the regime over disputed election results.

Lukashenko swore to “serve the people of the Republic of Belarus, respect and protect rights and freedoms of people and citizens.” Germany’s vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz had earlier described Lukashenko as a dictator after thousands of people gathered at the centre of the capital Minsk protesting against the authoritarian leader.

Belarus protests entered its seventh week despite multiple reports of arrest and crackdowns on anti-government demonstrations. The opposition has denounced the inauguration as illegitimate and called for more protests against Lukashenko. Opposition leaders raised doubts over the accuracy of the poll results after authorities declared a massive win for Lukashenko.

Call for independent probe

In August, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that Britain does not accept the results of the Belarusian presidential elections which declared incumbent Lukashenko as the winner. Amid efforts of Belarusian authorities to suppress the massive protests against Lukashenko, Raab highlighted the need for an urgent independent probe into the “flaws that rendered the election unfair, as well as the grisly repression that followed.”

“The world has watched with horror at the violence used by the Belarusian authorities to suppress the peaceful protests that followed this fraudulent Presidential election. The UK does not accept the results,” said Raab in a statement.

Lukashenko has dismissed the concerns of protesters, calling them “sheep" controlled from abroad. He claimed that the protesters received calls from Poland, Britain and the Czech Republic and were acting on their direction. He also boasted about the support from Moscow and said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will help him with the security if needed.

