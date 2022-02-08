UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced that Britain will be sending 350 more troops to Poland amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Wallace made the announcement during his press conference with Poland Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak. The UK government in November had sent 100 troops to Poland during the country’s border tensions with Belarus. This comes as UK Defence Secretary and his Poland counterpart held talks on the response to the Russian troops build-up near the Ukraine border.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the UK Defence Ministry informed about the meeting and mentioned that the two leaders had a discussion over the impact of the presence of Russian troops near the Ukraine border on European security. During the press conference, Wallace stated that they will be sending further 350 British troops to Poland in addition to 100 Royal Engineers already in the country in the “spirit of solidarity,” Independent reported. Wallace highlighted the decision to send more troops to Poland comes in “helping each other’s challenges of resiliences” and emphasizsd that the bilateral deployment showcases that they can work together.

The UK 🇬🇧 and Poland 🇵🇱 have a long history as defence partners and @NATO Allies.



Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP met @Poland_MOD Minister @mblaszczak for talks about our response to the build-up of Russian forces on the border with #Ukraine and the impact for European security. pic.twitter.com/GDHV40YxuB — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 7, 2022

Mariusz Blaszczak thanks UK for its decision to send more troops

Wallace asserted the decision sends a “strong signal” that both the countries can “stand side by side.” In response to the announcement made by the UK, Poland thanked the UK Defence Secretary for the proposal. Furthermore, Blaszczak expressed gratitude to Wallace for cooperation with the Poland armed forces on strengthening the security, “especially against the threat on the border,” as per the Independent report. The announcement of deploying more troops comes amid the Ukraine-Russia border tensions.

US soldiers arrive in Poland

A plane carrying American soldiers arrived in southeastern Poland near the Ukraine border on Sunday, according to AP. The development comes after US President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers as the tensions continue to rise between Russia and Ukraine. Hundreds of infantry troops of the 82nd Airborne Division are expected to land at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport which is situated near Poland’s border with Ukraine. Major General Christopher Donahue, who was the last American soldier to leave after troops withdrawal in Afghanistan is the commander of the force. As per the AP report, Poland Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak praised the deployment of the US troops as the best response to Russia’s aggressive policy.

Kolejni amerykańscy żołnierze z 82. Dywizji Powietrznodesantowej wylądowali w Rzeszowie. pic.twitter.com/9tX3SFlBbt — Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) February 6, 2022

(Image: AP/Twitter/@10DowningStreet/@MBlaszczak)