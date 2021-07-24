UK: Top Expert Claims Government Deliberately Infecting People With COVID

A top medical advisor of the British administration has alleged that the local ministers in the UK are purposefully letting people get infected by the coronavirus so as to increase herd immunity. Prof Robert West, who works as a health psychologist at University College London, recently claimed that deliberate infection was the reason the Boris Johnson administration lifted the restrictions earlier this month.

Meanwhile, West said that what the country was witnessing was a “decision” by the government to get as many people infected as possible at the quickest, “while using rhetoric about caution as a way of putting the blame on the public for the consequences.” Alleging the administration’s malicious motives, the medical adviser asserted that the government judges the damage to health and healthcare services “will be worth the political capital it will gain from this approach." In allegations that the British lawmakers are now denying, the top expert said that increased infections combined with mass vaccination will get the required herd immunity against the COVID infection.

'Pandemic is not over'

England eased all coronavirus restrictions on July 19, “This pandemic is not over,” UK PM warned as the country expected another wave from the highly contagious Delta variant to strike around mid-August. Scientists in the UK have predicted a record 2,000 hospital admissions per day, reports suggest. The death toll projection stands at 100 and 200 fatalities per day at the time of the peak.

In other news, British scientists recently warned the UK government and urged them to take action after the hospital admission soared above the expected level. The COVID-19 restrictions could be reintroduced in England after three weeks if hospital admission rises above projected levels, as per the report in inews. Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has advised the government officials that measures such as 'mandatory masks' and 'work from home (WFH)' should be reimposed at the beginning of August. As per the model, the United Kingdom's daily hospitalizations peak of the third wave is expected at the end of August. It could reportedly go between 1,000 and 2,000 with deaths predicted to be between 100 and 200 per day, as per the report.

Image: AP/Pixabay