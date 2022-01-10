UK Vaccine Expert Asks Govt To Treat COVID-19 Like Flu, End Mass Vaccination: Report

The former chairman of the United Kingdom's vaccine task force stated that COVID-19 should be treated as an endemic virus akin to flu, and the government should stop mass immunisation after the booster campaign. Dr Clive Dix urged for a significant rethink of the UK's COVID-19 strategy, effectively reversing the approach of the past two years and returning to a "new normality," The Observer reported. His statement comes as health chiefs and senior Conservatives also batted for a post-pandemic plan for a strained National Health Service (NHS).

"We must examine if we should use the current booster campaign to ensure the vulnerable are safeguarded. It's also time to phase out the mass vaccination in the United Kingdom," Dr Dix was quoted as saying by the British news outlet. He further stated that lawmakers should support research into COVID-19 immunity that goes beyond antibodies to encompass B-cells and T-cells (white blood cells). According to him, this will aid in the development of vaccines for vulnerable patients specific to COVID-19 variants. "We must now focus on disease management rather than virus spread. As a result, the goal for the future should be to prevent vulnerable groups from developing severe diseases," the vaccine expert remarked.

COVID-19 has taken a terrible toll on the country: PM Johnson

Dr Dix put forward his opinion after it was found that COVID-19 has killed over 150,000 people in the United Kingdom. According to the report, official numbers released on Saturday, 8 January revealed that there had been another 313 deaths, the biggest daily total since February 2021, when the last peak was beginning to fade. It brings the overall number of people who died within 28 days of testing positive to 150,057. Prime Minister Borish Johnson also stated that COVID-19 has taken a terrible toll on the country. "Each and every one of those is a profound loss to the families, friends and communities affected and my thoughts and condolences are with them. Our way out of this pandemic is for everyone to get their booster or their first or second dose if they haven’t yet," he tweeted.

Huge amounts of funds being granted for NHS backlogs and social care: Govt

According to NHS officials, patient safety has been jeopardised this winter due to a severe health and social care workforce crisis that will require a million additional workers over the next decade. The pandemic has exposed "its weakest links," stated Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, as per The Observer. Meanwhile, a government spokesperson claimed that huge amounts of funds are being granted for NHS backlogs and social care. "We are also expanding NHS capacity by constructing onsite Nightingale centres and 2,500 virtual beds where people may be treated safely at home," he added as per the British news outlet.