UK Voters Strongly Believe Russia Interfered In Brexit Referendum: Reports

As per a recent poll, almost half of the British voters believe that Russia interfered in the Brexit referendum which resulted in Britain deciding to separate from the European Union. Most of them also believe that the 2019 general election, which saw the Boris Johnson lead conservative side winning a landslide majority, was also tempered with.

UK public poll

According to reports, the poll asked UK voters if they believed that Russia had interfered in the last three General Elections, the Brexit referendum, and the Scottish independence vote. The poll reportedly showed that 49 percent of British voters believed that Russia interfered with the Brexit referendum while 23 per cent disagreed.

As per statistics provided by the poll, 63 percent of remainers (those that wanted UK to remain a part of the EU) claimed that Russia had interfered as opposed to only 39 per cent of leavers (those that wanted UK to leave).

As per reports, with respect to the 2019 General Elections, the poll showed that 70 percent of Lib Dem and roughly 62 percent of Labour voters believed that Russia had interfered in the elections.

UK government did not investigate Russian interference

Earlier last week, UK lawmakers accused the government of a ‘lack of curiosity’ when it comes to digging deeper into the allegations surrounding Russia's interference in British politics.

According to reports, the British Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee long-awaited report, detailing the events of 2016 Brexit elections was supposed to shed more light on the subject but citing lack of information, the committee said it unable to come to a concrete conclusion.

