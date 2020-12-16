UK Waters Down A Key Demand Over Post-Brexit Fishing Rights

UK government has watered down an important demand over post-Brexit fishing rights as a part of a broader compromise, The Guardian reported citing EU sources. As per the latest development in Brexit talks, UK has reportedly dropped a push for fishing vessels operating under the UK to be majority British. Previously, Downing Street had said that EU boats would not be allowed to fish in 200-mile exclusive British waters post its exit.

Operate with UK standards

As per the new agreement, European-owned vessels under British colours would need to operate under UK standards rather than EU regulations. In addition, they would also be required to significantly increase the percentage of the catch they land in British ports. The Guardian, reported without evidence, that the Boris Johnson government has apparently demanded 100 per cent of the catch to be landed in the UK, rather than 70% as previously suggested. However, there has not been any agreement on the proportion of the EU catch in UK waters that will be repatriated nor on whether European fleet will be able to fish in waters six to 12 miles from the UK coast.

On December 11, the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement that it has deployed at least four Armed Royal Navy boats of 80-meters (260-feet) each to patrol the nation's territorial waters against illegal fishing as a warning to EU. In case the negotiations end without a trade deal, the UK naval officers will confiscate all EU fishing boats that trespass Britain's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) to safeguard British waters, authorities told UK broadcasters. The UK defence ministry has conducted extensive planning and preparation to ensure that the armed forces are ready for a range of scenarios at the end of the Transition Period on January 1, the ministry spokesman told British agencies.

image:AP