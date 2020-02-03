UK Wildlife 'at Risk' Due To Gaps In Environmental Regulations

After Britain left the European Union on January 31, a new report suggests hug gaps in environmental protections and demands that the new system of regulation is needed to maintain and improve the environmental standards. Commissioned by The Wildlife Trusts, a joint report by The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) and World Wide Fund (WWF) released on February 3, the same day as the Agriculture Bill will be tabled in the parliament.

According to three wildlife charities, the bill misses the way government will ensure will meet minimum environmental standards after Brexit due to which hedgehogs, soils, ponds, and other wildlife which depends on them are at 'risk'. It is after losing EU membership, will the UK might lose its regulations that prevent hedgerows being cut during the nesting season and essential buffer strips, or sprayed with pesticides.

New report reveals hedgehogs, yellowhammers and dragonflies at risk post-EU Exit. Read why 👉 https://t.co/gMzXGnh0cm pic.twitter.com/kYyC7EOX9L — The Wildlife Trusts (@WildlifeTrusts) February 3, 2020

Read - 'Rishi Kapoor Is Better And Will Be Discharged Soon': Producer Honey Trehan

Agriculture Bill lacks certain rules

According to another report by the Institute for European Environmental Policy (IEEP), among other EU rules, it also includes safeguarding ponds, carbon-locking soils. However, the Agriculture Bill which will be presented in the House of Commons will replace the payment according to land farmed by 'public money for public goods' system where farmers will be paid to protect the wildlife and environment. Even though the bill is reportedly encouraged by the activists, according to them, it still does not covers all aspects like rules and regulations of farming.

According to official website, Ellie Brodie, The Wildlife Trusts’ senior policy manager, said, “We’re really concerned that the Agriculture Bill does not contain the regulation that’s so desperately needed and nature will continue to take the rap. Gaps must be filled and enforcement must be strengthened if we’re to address the nature crisis and climate emergency.”

Read - J&K: Wildlife Authorities Feed Hanguls In Dachigam

Tom Lancaster, Head of Land, Seas and Climate policy at the RSPB said, “The Agriculture Bill includes vital new powers to pay farmers to restore nature, but is silent on the rules and regulations for farming in the future. With the change that Brexit will bring, this presents real risks to our soils and hedgerows and the nature that depends upon them.”

Read - SC Allows Centre To Bring African Cheetah To Suitable Wildlife Habitat In India

Read - China Virus Outbreak Revives Calls To Stop Wildlife Trade