UK Will Not Take Part In EU Vaccine Program; To Maintain Brexit Ideology

The United Kingdom has recently announced that it will not take part in the European Union’s efforts to find a coronavirus vaccine. According to reports, the relationship between the UK and some of its closest neighbours has been in the spotlight after the former exited the European Union. The UK has reported 293,015 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic and has reported a death toll of 44,735.

Britain will work independently

As per reports, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had initially considered joining the $2.3 billion (approx) EU vaccine plan that is estimated, but some ministers have raised concerns about possible costly delays. Currently, Britain’s approach to not taking part in the joint vaccine trials is being seen as an extension of Britain’s Brexit ideology that states that UK’s affairs are better catered to outside of the EU.

According to reports, critics who oppose the Brexit ideology claims that ministers in the government are putting it before the health and safety of the British people. One example of this that has been used by critics of the Brexit ideology is Britain’s refusal to participate in EU programs that help countries acquire Personal Protective Gear and ventilators, this refusal despite the UK facing shortages leads many people to believe that ministers were putting Brexit ideology before people’s lives.

As per reports, Britain has already entered a deal with AstraZeneca Plc which states that if their vaccine is successful, they would be providing the UK with 30 million doses of the vaccine by September 2020. Britain reportedly also has plans to open its own facility which would allow the country to make 70 million doses in just four to six months. The facility is scheduled to open in September 2021.

(Image Credit AP)