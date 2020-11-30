UK Witnessed 30% Decline In COVID-19 Infections After National Lockdown: Study

A study of more than 100,000 volunteers conducted by Imperial College London and Ipsos MORI proved that the month-long lockdown has helped in preventing the spread of novel coronavirus by 30 per cent. This means that the infection rate has come down to 96 people per 10,000 infected between November 13 and 24. As per the last observation, the record was 130 infections per 10,000 people.

Decline in UK infection rate

“During the period 13 November to 24 November, SARS-CoV-2 virus was circulating with significantly lower prevalence than between 26 October to 2 November and infections had decreased substantially with 96 in 10,000 infected”, read the conclusion of the report. According to the report, swabs were analysed using polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The reports say that over 12 days of testing, out of 105,123 swab results, 821 were positive.

As a part of the study, the reproductive number of the virus was estimated to be at 0.88. This led to finding that the infections were shrinking by 0 to 2 per cent on a daily basis. The report said, “the decrease in prevalence between rounds 6b (26 October to 2 November 2020) and 7a represents a national halving time of 37 (30, 47) days with a corresponding R estimate of 0.88 (0.86, 0.91)”.

After the lockdown in England ends on December 2, a ‘tougher’ three tiered system is expected to be imposed. While some measures are expected to stay the same, there will be more areas that can be placed in higher tiers to prevent the virus from spreading. The 10pm curfew on bars and restaurants is expected to be altered.

According to the reports by AP, Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said, “We’ll be going back into a tiered system, which is a far better way to tackle this on a localized approach”. He added, “And with regard to Christmas, I think as frustrating as it is for all of us, Christmas is not going to be normal this year”. Also, Johnson plans to extend opening hours until 11pm in a bid to get Britons into the Christmas spirit. The new plan will be aimed at providing a boost to the hospitality sector, which has been hard hit by the pandemic. Various newspaper reports suggested that rules could be relaxed during the Christmas period. However, the office then made it clear that it will not be normal this time, as restrictions are expected to stay.

