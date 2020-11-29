'Last Real Major Week': UK FM Raab Says Upcoming Week 'very Significant' For Brexit

Britain’s Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on November 29 said that the upcoming week would be “very significant” for Brexit. The UK-EU negotiators are striving to strike a deal to govern their trading relationship once the UK’s post-Brexit transition period ends in January 2021. While speaking to BBC, Raab referred to the time period as the “last real major week subject to any further postponement". He also added that the negotiations were now down to two basic issues, further hinting the possibility of a deal if the EU showed pragmatism.

On Saturday, teams from Britain and the European Union were holding face-to-face talks on a post-Brexit trade deal, with both sides sounding gloomy about striking an agreement in the little time that remains. EU chief negotiator Micheal Barnier returned to London to meet his UK counterpart, David Frost. Ahead of travelling to the UK, Barnier had said that “some significant divergence persists”. The deadline is nearing and many feel that the United Kingdom would have to exit the bloc without a deal.

READ: EU Chief Negotiator Arrives For Brexit Talks In London

Over the past week, talks have been continuing via video links, however, on Friday Barnier travelled to London after briefing EU ambassadors and members of the European Parliament on talks. Ahead of in-person talks, his UK counterpart David Frost also pledged to do his bit to ensure that he freezes the deal. While taking to Twitter, he said that an EU-UK post-Brexit deal was "still possible”.

Frost said that he would continue negotiating on behalf of Britain, adding he would stop if there is proof to the contrary. Further, he also added that for a deal to be possible, the EU must fully respect the UK’s sovereignty, including giving the country the freedom to decide on the subsidy control system and fishing rights.

READ: UK FM On Brexit Talks, Virus And Iranian Scientist

UK PM adamant on ‘better deal’

Meanwhile, the deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union hit a stumbling block after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government made it clear that they would like to keep control of its fishing waters post-Brexit. The United Kingdom wants to take back control of its water, however, the European Union is seeking access as most of its ships fish in the English waters 89-90 per cent of the time. But negotiations have hit a speed-breaker because the UK sells the majority of its fish exports to the EU and the bloc is threatening to impose tariffs if it doesn't allow its vessels to fish in the English waters.

It is said that Johnson is adamant on a "better deal" for the United Kingdom, even though it means a no-deal outcome. The UK business groups, on the other hand, have been pushing the PM to secure a deal, saying that several companies have been stretched to the breaking point by the pandemic and another round of lockdowns. Without EU deal, Britain-based firms face hefty tariffs, quotas and other barriers to doing business with the country’s biggest export market starting on January 1.

READ: EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Leaves Talks, Declines Comment

READ: Brexit: EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier Arrives In UK To Resume 'physical Negotiations'