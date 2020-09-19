'UK Witnessing The Beginning Of Second Wave Of COVID-19': Boris Johnson

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that his country is experiencing the beginning of a second wave of COVID-19 Pandemic and hinted at imposition of stricter restrictions and social distancing measures.

The UK witnessed the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases since May, as the UK Department of Health and Social Care on Friday announced a spike of 4,322 in 24 hours.

'It is inevitable'

He cited the resurge in France and Spain's COVID-19 cases and said it was 'inevitable' that the UK would witness a second wave.

"We are now seeing a second wave coming in. We have seen in France, we have seen in Spain... it's been inevitable that we would see it in this country," Johnson said while addressing media.

"I don't think anybody wants to go into a second lockdown but clearly, when you look at what is happening, you've got to wonder whether we need to go further than the 'rule of six' that we brought in on Monday," the British prime minister opined, referring to the current ban on social gatherings of more than six people.

The British government has faced backlash recently over its COVID-19 response as the administration failure to implement a strong 'Test and Trace' strategy, as acroding to reports, citizens were compelled to travel hundreds of miles to undergo COVID-19 test.

The UK has reported 3,81,618 COVID-19 infections and 41,705 fatalities so far according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics. Where as the world body has reported that the total global COVID-19 infections have surpassed 30 lakh mark with global death toll nearing 9.5 lakh.

