UK Zoo Posts Clip Of Baby Bongo Taking First Step, Says 'one Of The Rarest Things'; Watch

A mother is considered the closest and dearest to her child. Irrespective of species, a mother is always ready to rescue her child. In a similar heartwarming video, mamma bongo was recorded while assisting her baby bongo to stand and later seen helping her baby taking the very first step. The video shared by the Chester Zoo described the baby bongo's first steps as one of the rarest things that were recently recorded by the zoo authorities. The 20-second video shared by the Chester Zoo opens to show the mama bongo helping her baby stand up and take a few steps.

Watch the viral bongo video here:

The rarest incident recorded in-camera: Zoo authority

As the video proceeds, the mama bongo can be seen affectionating her baby with her tongue. Subsequently, the baby bongo can be seen enjoying her mother's milk. Before the video ends, the mamma bongo can be seen playing with her newly born baby. As the zoo termed the incident rarest of the rare, the video has gone insanely viral on the photo and video-sharing social networking platform. Since being shared with the caption: "A baby bongo's first steps is one of the rarest things you'll ever see", it has garnered over fifty-seven thousand views and the count is still going on.

Watch some of the other videos of mamma spending quality time with her babies

A similar video involving a mother porcupine walking with her babies has now viral on Instagram. The 10-second video posted by an Instagram user, Latest Sightings - Kruger, shows a mama porcupine playing with her baby while roaming on the roads. Sometimes, the mama porcupine can be seen stopping for a moment looking back at her babies adorably. Later, the mama porcupine can be seen marching straight on the road once she verified her babies are following her carefully. The video which was shared with the caption: "Porcupine Mommy Takes Her Babies Out on an Adventure" has now viral on the internet. Since being shared some two days ago, it has garnered over ten thousand views and hundreds of comments applauding the efforts of the mother. "Mom being strict with the little ones! Her body language is like "Don't you talk back to me!," read the comment of an Instagram user named Edleeart.

(Image Credit: Chester Zoo Instagram)