UK: Houses In East Yorkshire Submerge Under Water After Storm Jorge

Homes in East Yorkshire, UK have reportedly submerged underwater due to record rainfall and widespread flooding on Sunday, March 1. At least 78 houses in Snaith and East Cowick were completely immersed in water, while properties in Wales and North Midlands were more severely damaged, confirmed reports.

According to the reports, a total of 87 flood warnings and over 185 flood alerts still remain active as the area was inundated with heavy rainfall and major flooding after River Aire burst its banks. It comes as Storm Jorge, storm Dennis and storm Ciara hit the UK within space of few weeks. Residents in affected areas were urged to stay indoors, several were forced to evacuate properties.

East Riding Council said in a statement that conditions in Snaith, Gowdall, and Cowick areas were constantly being monitored and the council and its partners were continuing operations to extend support during ongoing flood incident. It said that the safety and rescue teams are making efforts to erect the flood defences.

Read: Sun Acquire Former UConn Star Mosqueda-Lewis From Storm

Read: Avenatti Lawyer To Put Stormy Daniels' Credibility On Trial

Response phase

Residents of East Yorkshire, Catherine and Kevin Larryman, who are among the flood-hit victims told the media that they were shocked like the people all over the town were at the moment, it was a nightmare. Andrew Percy, Conservative MP for Brigg and Goole area said in media reports that there has been a record level of rainfall and the authorities need to look at how they manage resources. He added that the government was going to do a full review of how the flood defence resources need to be allocated in each town. He said that the council has started planning recovery operations.

Stephen Hunt, the on-duty emergency control centre manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said in a media report that the emergency teams worked to gut out homes, authorities are now in the response phase. He said that the water level was generally dropping, and the overall situation had stabilized. He further added saying that the staff was arranging for waste collection from the damaged properties.

Read: Engineers Reinforce Defences As UK Prepares For Storm

Read: 'What's Wrong With John?': Brexiteers Demand A British Name For Storm Jorge