'What's Wrong With John?': Brexiteers Demand A British Name For Storm Jorge

Storm Jorge has hit the UK reportedly bringing heavy rains, strong winds and more disruption to the flood-hit country. However, the storm has left Brexiteers unhappy for a bizarre reason. Many of those who supported Britain to leave EU now demand a “more British” name for the storm. The storm was named ‘Jorge’ by the Spanish meteorological service Agencia Estatal de Meteorología which first spotted it on February 27.

'Brexit means Brexit'

Soon after #StormJorge started trending on Twitter, many demanded a “proper” British name for it like John or Janet. Read what Brexiteers had to say:

Is Brussels naming our storms. Surely since we got our Brexit we should have to put up with #StormJorge I thought getting our sovereignty back also meant we could name storms and we could have had a good British name like Storm Jonathan instead — GowrieGuy (@Cam81047451) February 27, 2020

Why are the spanish naming our storms??? Brixit means brexit. This storm should be called storm John a propper English name #StormJorge — crazyk999 (@crazyk999) February 27, 2020

Coming over here, taking our storms 😠 — John Crowley (@jhncrwly) February 29, 2020

Why has the #stormJorge in the UK been given a Spanish name rather than an English one? — Mary Pole-Baker (@psyche_m77) February 28, 2020

What sort of name for a storm is Jorge, sounds like a ruddy fenian #StormJorge — Ian Paisley MP (@lanPaisleyMP) February 28, 2020

UK reverting to Blue Passport

According to international media reports, UK is ditching its European Union-style burgundy passports and returning tor traditional British blue but the documents will be made in the EU. The British government recently said that passports in the “iconic” navy colour, used between 1921 and 1988, will be issued starting next month. People with the current burgundy passports can use them until they expire.

