'What's Wrong With John?': Brexiteers Demand A British Name For Storm Jorge

What’s Viral

Storm Jorge has hit the UK bringing heavy rains, strong winds and more disruption to the flood-hit country, international media reported.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
'What's wrong with John?': Brexiteers demand more British name for storm Jorge

Storm Jorge has hit the UK reportedly bringing heavy rains, strong winds and more disruption to the flood-hit country. However, the storm has left Brexiteers unhappy for a bizarre reason. Many of those who supported Britain to leave EU now demand a “more British” name for the storm. The storm was named ‘Jorge’ by the Spanish meteorological service Agencia Estatal de Meteorología which first spotted it on February 27. 

Read: Post-Brexit UK Reverting To Blue Passports - Made In The EU

Read: EU Leaders To Debate Over Post-Brexit Monetary Challenges In Brussels

'Brexit means Brexit'

Soon after #StormJorge started trending on Twitter, many demanded a “proper” British name for it like John or Janet. Read what Brexiteers had to say:

Read: Brexit: Netizens Believe Radio Presenter's Analogy On The British Position Is 'perfect'

Read: EU Negotiator Michel Barnier Refuses To Strike Post-Brexit Trade Deal 'at Any Price'

UK reverting to Blue Passport

According to international media reports, UK is ditching its European Union-style burgundy passports and returning tor traditional British blue but the documents will be made in the EU. The British government recently said that passports in the “iconic” navy colour, used between 1921 and 1988, will be issued starting next month. People with the current burgundy passports can use them until they expire.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
