UK's Largest Aircraft Carrier Enters Japan To Counter China's Influence In Indo-Pacific

In a bid to strengthen security ties and enhance military cooperation, Tokyo and London agreed to hold joint exercises in the Indo-Pacific as tensions remained heightened between the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Japan over Senkaku or Diaoyu islands in the East China Sea. On 6 September, Monday, the UK’s largest aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth waded into Asian waters making a high-profile visit to the western Pacific to counter Chinese regional influence in the disputed maritime region.

The flagship of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group deployment (CSG21) made a port call to the Japanese naval bases along the contested archipelago in the retaliatory move towards Beijing’s expansionist agenda over the island spat. HMS Queen Elizabeth was stationed at the US Navy base in Yokosuka near Tokyo as it arrived for a "free and open Indo-Pacific" mission mutual to the United States and its allies.

A big day of Defence Engagement!

We were glad to welcome Defence Minister @KishiNobuo and senior officers from the Japan Self-Defense Forces to our ship along with HM Ambassador @JuliaLongbottom 🇬🇧 🇯🇵@ModJapan_jp @ModJapan_en #CSG21 pic.twitter.com/7gGdFBP1Vb — HMS Queen Elizabeth🇬🇧 (@HMSQNLZ) September 6, 2021

"European countries' interest in China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas, contributes to the peace and stability in this region," Kishi told reporters. "I expect the port call will contribute to a further development of Japan-British defense cooperation."

CSG21 will continue with a program of bilateral maritime and air exercises with Japan’s Self Defence Forces over the next few weeks. Royal Navy ships from the CSG21, HMS Kent and HMS Richmond, also visited the Japanese port of Sasebo last month, the UK Ministry of Defense Ben Wallace said in a release.

“The visit to Japan of HMS Queen Elizabeth and other UK vessels of the Carrier Strike Group is a confident embodiment of the close and deepening relationship between the UK and Japan,” UK Ambassador to Japan, Julia Longbottom said. “The UK is committed to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and as a like-minded democracy is committed to working with Japan to meet shared global challenges,” she added. “We believe this visit marks the elevation of our defense and security related to a new level.”

[UK F-35B Lightning landing on the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth. Credit: Royal Navy]

Here are some photos from our arrival into Japan. 📷 🇯🇵



We were welcomed into #Yokosuka by @JMSDF_PAO JS Ise, JS Onami + JCG Asitaka, and our sailors lined the decks in ceremonial display as the ship's band played! 🎶🎺@RoyalNavy #CSG21 @UKinJapan pic.twitter.com/BxAARze0Qp — HMS Queen Elizabeth🇬🇧 (@HMSQNLZ) September 5, 2021

Tokyo boosts bilateral defense cooperation amid island dispute

Tokyo has repeatedly lodged protests with China about harassment by the Chinese coast guard vessels towards the Japanese fishing boat in disputed waters around the Senkaku/Diaoyu islands. Japan’s declaration of sovereignty of the Senkaku island in 2012 pushed China into adopting non-acquiescence strategies against Japan’s maritime’s occupation, which Beijing labels as Chinese forays and PRC’s contiguous zones. While in 2012, China’s maritime surveillance aircraft encroached on the Japanese airspace for the first time since 1958 flying above the disputed islands, a Jiangkai I-class frigate, a submerged Shang-class submarine, and a Jiangkai II-class frigate incursion into the contiguous zones later were routinely conducted.

"Britain's contribution to the Indo-Pacific region, saying that boosting bilateral defense cooperation will contribute to ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and the international community," Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said. He also met with the strike group's commander, Commodore Steve Moorhouse, on board the carrier.

Tokyo has beefed up the military presence focusing on operational readiness by the deployment of hypervelocity gliding projectiles and Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade in the south-western island chain. Japan now hosts the largest concentration of US military troops. In an effort to combat China’s maritime belligerence, the south asian nation sought assistance from its ally Britain for the permanent deployment of two warships in Asian waters as China has been vying to expand its regional influence.

[Credit: Royal Navy]

“We reconfirmed our shared position that we firmly oppose attempts to change the status quo by coercion, and the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law,” Minister of Defense of Japan Nobuo Kishi said in a statement on Monday, Sep. 6. as he welcomed aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in Asia. Britain’s defense minister, Ben Wallace said, “Following on from the strike group’s inaugural deployment, the United Kingdom will permanently assign two ships in the region from later this year.”

The UK described the visit by the flagship of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group deployment (CSG21) aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as a “powerful demonstration of the UK’s close and enduring partnership with Japan and the UK’s commitment to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region.” The aircraft carrier’s visit, the UK said, is an important component of Britain’s renewed focus on the Indo-Pacific, outlined in the Integrated Review. “The UK is committed to advancing security, defense, and development cooperation with Japan, on the basis of a shared outlook on freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law, as well as free trade,” the UK’s ministry of defense stated in a release. The joint military exercises British Navy vessels and aircraft of the CSG21 undertake, including the Japanese Self Defence Forces, are aimed to build interoperability between like-minded international partners.

“The Carrier Strike Group’s deployment to Japan and the Indo-Pacific as part of its maiden operational voyage demonstrates the UK’s commitment to work with Japan, our closest security partner in Asia,” UK Defence Attaché to Japan, Captain Simon Staley said.