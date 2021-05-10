UK's Prince William And Prince Harry To Give Separate Speeches At Diana's Memorial: Report

UK's Prince William and Prince Harry will give separate speeches when Diana's statue will be unveiled, a source told The Sun. The report has claimed that Harry and William will stand by each other but they will not give a joint address and will instead make separate speeches. The statue will be unveiled in July, which would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, who died in 1997.

The unnamed source told The Sun that there have been speculations that Princes would go for a joint statement and speech, however, the case is different as each insisted on "preparing their own". The source added that Prince Harry and Prince William will move "heaven and earth" to be there as they have commissioned the statue together and the unveiling of the statue is "very important" for them. The source also said that there's hope that the memory of Diana can repair their relationship.

Rift in the British monarchy

When Prince William and Prince Harry were seen walking together at the Windsor Castle after the funeral of Prince Philip, hopes of improved relations were raised. However, it is worth mentioning that the Princes gave separate statements in tribute to Philip that reflected their personalities and differing styles. Prince Philip's funeral was the first time when Harry came face-to-face with the royal family since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties and moved to California with their young son, Archie. The departure caused a huge rift in the monarchy.

The family relations took a further dive when Harry and Meghan gave a candid interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey. Among other shocking revelations, Harry confirmed rumours that he and his brother had been growing apart. He said, "the relationship is 'space' at the moment". Although he added that "time heals all things, hopefully". It is known that the brothers have had contrasting roles and personalities from birth, though in recent years those differences have increasingly come to the fore. As the younger brother to a future king, Harry had far fewer responsibilities and a reputation as the party prince before serving in the army and settling down in his 30s.

IMAGE: AP