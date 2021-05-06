UK's Prince William, Kate Middleton Launch Their Own Official YouTube Channel | Watch

Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton on May 5 launched their own YouTube channel with a montage of video showing the couple at work and play. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dropped a 25-second video, titled ‘Welcome to our official YouTube channel!’, and encouraged viewers to hit the subscribe button. In the caption, the royals even shared the link to their Twitter and Instagram handle along with three playlists with videos related to their royal causes, including mental health and Kate’s early years’ project.

The YouTube video starts out with a bit of Prince William and Kate banter, with the duke pointing at the camera and jokingly telling his wife, “By the way, you be careful with what you say now because these guys, they’re filming everything”. Kate, on the other hand, who can be seen wearing a black turtle neck replies saying, “I know”. Then the clip cuts to shots of the royal couple at various engagements and events, before shifting to a seemingly candid moment between them.

'Modernisation of Royal Family'

Since shared, most of the comments under the announcement video reflected on the modern world of social media and the fact that the royals are communicating with people not just through Twitter and Instagram but YouTube as well. One user wrote, “It’s a wacky world we live in when the future king and queen are YouTubers”. Another added, “Lovely to see the ongoing modernisation of the Royal Family, keep it up”.

Meanwhile, the YouTube rollout coincided with a switch of the couple’s Instagram handle, to @DukeandDuchessofCambridge from @KensigtonRoyal. According to Huff Post, the YouTube channel, on the other hand, reflects the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s evolving social media presence since hiring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former social media manager, David Watkins, in April 2020. The Cambridge children have also made more regular appearances on the accounts.

IMAGE: AP/UNSPLASH