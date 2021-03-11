UN Survey Reveals Almost All Young Women In UK Faced Sexual Harassment

According to a survey from UN Women UK, almost all young women in the UK have been subjected to sexual harassment and most of them have lost faith that the abuse will be dealt with. A poll of over 1,000 women, conducted through YouGov, found that 97 per cent of the women aged 18-24 revealed they had faced harassment. The new data, which was released on March 10, shows that the majority of these women are experiencing sexual harassment in public spaces. The report gathered stories and ideas from over 1,000 women and girls.

Over 70 per cent women harassed in public

The report reveals that over 70 per cent of women in the UK said that they have experienced sexual harassment in public. Only 3 per cent of women aged 18-24 told that they had not experienced any of the behaviour that they asked about. Now being considered as a ‘global issue’, the reports reveals that the women in some cities around the world feel unsafe in public spaces. Also, every 10 minutes, somewhere in the world an adolescent girl dies as a result of violence.

The report accuses the system which are responsible to reduce violence for 'not working'. As per the report, only 4 per cent of that they reported incidents of harassment to an official organisation. Moreover, 45 per cent of women said that they didn’t believe reporting would help change anything.

The organization has held online workshops with 400 women and girls, since the beginning of this year. Also, thousands more have been surveyed. The objective is to show the government, public space owners and funding bodies that a future is ‘possible’. As a part of the project, the organization has managed to bring in together 50 representatives from the private sector, public services and community activists. There were over 1000 women who told about their experiences over sexual harassment in public spaces through a national online survey. Also, a new APPG has been made up of Parliamentary representatives, which working on Safe spaces.

(Image Credits: PTI)