Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says COVID-19's Idea To Challenge Him Is 'bad', Netizens Left In Splits

AC Milan superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic, despite being 38, hasn't shown any signs of a slowdown as he scored twice in the opening game against Bologna at San Siro. The striker, however, has suffered a major setback in his Serie A campaign this season, having tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Despite contracting the virus, Zlatan Ibrahimovic could not hide his witty perspective of things as he attempted to mock the situation that he's stuck in currently.

AC Milan news: Zlatan Ibrahimovic coronavirus reports confirmed

AC Milan released an official statement confirming that Zlatan Ibrahimovic contracted COVID-19. The San Siro outfit stated, "Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight's game against Bodo/Glimt. The club have informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative."

AC Milan news: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's wit on display

I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, on Thursday, also took to Twitter to confirm that he contracted coronavirus. The striker claimed that after testing negative on Wednesday, a second test on the other day revealed that he was infected with the novel coronavirus. He asserted that he was asymptomatic, but also tried to be as witty as he could. Ibrahimovic claimed, "Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea."

AC Milan news: Fans react to Zlatan Ibrahimovic coronavirus reports

Thoughts and prayers are with the virus at this difficult time. — Dehkunle of Africa 💧🐐 (@Dehkunle) September 24, 2020

COVID has tested positive for Zlatan Ibrahimovic — WelBeast (@WelBeast) September 24, 2020

Zlatan doesn’t recover from Covid, Covid recovers from Zlatan. — Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) September 24, 2020

ZLATANNN GET WELL SOON KING — Trey (@UTDTrey) September 24, 2020

The world is waiting for your plasma

the end of covid is near — Ahmed sakr (@A7med_milanista) September 24, 2020

Fans, although initially worried about Zlatan Ibrahimovic's health, could not hold on to their emotions after the striker's tweet. Among the various reactions from the fans, the one that stood out attempted to make a mockery of the virus. The comment read, "Thoughts and prayers are with the virus at this difficult time."

AC Milan news: San Siro outfit defeat Bodo/Glimt

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been placed into self-isolation. This hasn't, however, hampered the team's participation in the Italian competitions. AC Milan played against Bodo/Glimt in the third round of the Europa League qualifiers, beating their opponents 3-2. Hakan Calhanoglu scored twice, while Lorenzo Colombo also netted once to win a close-edged tie. AC Milan next travel to Stadio Ezio Scida to play Crotone in Serie A on Sunday.

Image courtesy: AC Milan Twitter