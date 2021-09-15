United Kingdom: Boris Johnson Warns COVID Risk Still Exists, Unveils Winter Plan

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson had revealed the plans to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in England throughout the fall and winter season. He even warns that the virus is still a threat. The "Plan A" of Boris Johnson aims to keep the NHS from being overburdened and further promotion of vaccinations and testing. While, again implementation of face masks is among the measures included in "Plan B," which would be employed if the NHS is put beneath uncontrolled strain.

As per BBC, Health Secretary Sajid Javid presented plan A of the fall and winter plan, which states that ministers will urge the unvaccinated to be inoculated, they will provide vaccinations to 12- to 15-year-olds, and even start a booster vaccination campaign for millions of people. Continued testing, COVID case tracing, and self-isolation for people who develop symptoms of the disease are all part of the strategy. Organisations will be recommended to use the NHS Covid Pass to monitor their clients' immunisation or COVID testing status.

According to ministers, plan B of the fall and winter would only be used if more steps are required to preserve the NHS. The measures which will be implemented in plan B are like mandatory vaccination passports may be utilised for mass gatherings and other situations, and the people would be advised to act more cautiously. In certain locations, facial coverings may be required by law. This strategy may also include guidelines for working from home.

Boris Johnson opinion on England's winter plan

Boris Johnson, while speaking at a Downing Street press briefing on the proposal, expressed confidence that vaccines will maintain the achievements gained to date. When questioned about the fact that what conditions he would switch from Plan A to Plan B, PM Johnson said he would weigh the dangers, the stage of the sickness, and considerations such as hospital strain.

Boris explained that it is not required to implement everything at once, things will be done in a progressive manner. He went on to say that as so many individuals have some level of immunity, so it is advisable for people to act accordingly to achieve while dealing with COVID-19 disease to have a greater impact.

Health Secretary Javid further added that according to the administration, nightclubs, packed indoor events with over 500 participants, overcrowded public activities with more than 4,000 people, such as festivals, and any place with over 10,000 people are expected to be required to provide proof of immunisation under that proposal to avoid the UK COVID risk. He has also hinted that PCR testing for complete vaccinated travellers will be phased out in favour of less expensive lateral flow testing, with a revision of foreign travel restrictions expected by October 1st.

On Tuesday, the COVID cases in the UK have confirmed another 26,628 coronavirus infections, as well as 185 fatalities within 28 days after a test result.

(Image: AP)