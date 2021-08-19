United Kingdom To Ban Import And Export Of Shark Fins To Boost Marine Conservation

Over the years, human inference in marine wildlife has caused serious harm to the environment and the cruel practice of shark finning is one such activity that has been a matter of serious concern. Although this has been banned in some countries, it is still prevalent in several others. In order to protect sharks from such cruel practices, the government of the United Kingdom has decided to ban the import and export of detached shark fins. International Ocean Minister Lord Goldsmith said on 15 August, that the UK will stop the cruel practice of shark finning, which causes thousands of sharks to die terrible deaths.

What is shark finning?

Shark finning is a gruesome practice of cutting off the fins of sharks before throwing them back into the sea alive, where it dies a slow and painful death due to suffocation. This practice is prevalent in many countries as shark fins are highly valued, particularly in China. On average 70-100 million sharks across the world are killed each year for their fins.

Shark finning banned in UK waters but trade continues

"We have decided to ban the import of detached shark fins as well as shark fin products. The practice is also unforgivably wasteful and our action will not only help boost shark numbers, but it will also send a message that we do not support any such industry that forces species to the brink of extinction," Goldsmith said in a press statement. He added that although the practice of shark finning is banned in UK waters, the trade continues and can cause a serious threat to the future of these magnificent creatures. Applauding the UK government's move, Ali Hood, director of conservation for the Shark Trust, said that it is encouraging to see the UK addressing the fin trade as an element of overfishing and also ramping up its engagement in domestic and international shark conservation issues.

143 out of 500 species of shark are listed as "under threat"

It is worth mentioning here that under the International Union for Conservation of Nature, at least 143 out of 500 species of shark are listed as "under threat" with many other species ranging from "vulnerable" to "critically endangered." The UK has a strong track record in marine conservation with its Blue Belt programme and the ban will further maintain its position as a world leader in protecting animal welfare. The UK is also leading a global campaign for the protection of at least 30% of the world’s land and ocean by 2030. The campaign has been supported by as many as 80 countries across the world.

