US Accuses UK Of Violating Regulations In Fishing Highly Prized Species Near Antarctica

As Russia resists efforts to set fishing limits, a diplomatic dispute has erupted between the United States and the United Kingdom over efforts to conserve a deepwater fish species close to Antarctica. Amid tensions with the West over the issue of Ukraine, Russia had rejected catch restrictions for Patagonia toothfish in 2021, imposed by the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) -- a 26-member fishing regulatory body. In response, the UK granted permits to four British ships this spring to fish for the species off the coast of South Georgia, a far-flung uninhabited island controlled by London.

According to US officials, the catch is illegal because the UK's actions violate the commission's regulations. The dispute has also raised concerns that it would jeopardise more extensive international collaboration on the fishery and put Britain's conflicts with Argentina back on the table. According to reports, this is the first time that deepsea fishing of Patagonia toothfish is going ahead without any catch limits from CCAMLR, which was formed nearly 40 years ago.

UK's actions could create a dangerous precedent: Greenpeace's head of oceans

Meanwhile, US officials have reportedly informed their British counterparts that their actions would probably prevent the importation of any toothfish caught nearby South Georgia. Greenpeace's head of oceans, Will McCallum, fears that the UK's actions could create a dangerous precedent in one of the best-managed fisheries in the world.

"In a world beset by conflict, the UK is playing a risky game. The history of Antarctic protection is one of peaceful cooperation for the common good of humanity. Russia’s consistent willingness to abuse the process cannot excuse unilateral action by other Members. We trust that countries that have previously imported South Georgia toothfish will not accept the catch of what is now an unregulated fishery," he stated, as per The Associated Press (AP).

South Georgia fishery among the finest regulated in the world

With catch limits imposed by South Georgia that are even lower than the quota suggested by the Antarctic commission, the fishery is among the finest regulated in the world. Additionally, there are observers and tamper-proof electronic monitoring devices on vessels that are permitted to fish in close proximity to the island. According to officials, shutting the fisheries would have shifted important resources from research and monitoring as the sale of licences provides roughly 70% of the island chain's income.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)