Vacancy At Buckingham Palace; Daily Janitor With 'good Time Management Skills' Required

London's Buckingham Palace is looking for a candidate for the post of janitor, especially someone who has "a positive and flexible approach to work" along with "good time management skills". The vacancy for the post was flashed on the Royal Household web page, which also explains the role and pay scale of the cleaner. The Royal House has asked eligible candidates to present their candidature for daily janitor vacancy before October 20, 2021.

According to the job description issued by the Royal Palace, the selected candidates will work for "Either 20 or 40 hours per week, Monday to Sunday, including some evening shifts and weekend work'. The salary will be between "£11,300 to £22,600 (depending on hours)". The job description also highlighted that aspirants having "Some previous cleaning or hospitality experience would be an advantage" but having a "keen eye for detail" is an important quality.

British Royal Family is seeking Daily janitor with "Time management skills"

The successful candidate will get an opportunity to serve British Royal Family and work at Buckingham Palace's famed interiors and will also get a chance to learn from colleagues, which will help the candidate develop the "specialist professional skills needed, always aiming for the highest standards," and get a chance to work at some events and occasions too, according to the job description. Without a doubt, the appointed candidate will have to clean and care for a wide range of items inside the palace, ensuring everything is presented in its "very best" way. The job requires high efficiency and proactiveness with an ability to handle pressure during daily workload. The description further read that the most important quality an individual needs to have is the right attitude to "learn and develop your skills".

Interestingly, this post is one among the other ten vacant posts Buckingham Palace is offering right now. The royal household is currently looking for a professional as a service desk analyst, a wing-by-wing officer manager, a system analyst, and an Assistant Staff. Moreover, the Palace of Holyroodhouse is also seeking a few candidates for the position of Marketing and Business Development Manager, who would work responsibly for "the delivery of innovative marketing campaigns for the Palace of Holyroodhouse," and the working hours would be nearly 37 hours per week.

Image: AP