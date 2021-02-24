Vaccine Passports: UK To Push At G-7 For Global Deal On Covid-19 Certificates

Britain is planning to use its G7 presidency to push for an internationally recognised system of vaccine passports that could allow world travel to resume at its pre-pandemic frequency. While, many European nations like Greece, were mulling to introduce the ‘vaccine passports’, the concept has attracted the ire of many human rights group who have labelled it as “discriminatory”.

“Introducing such a system also needs to be fair and not unduly disadvantage people who have yet to be offered — or gain access to — a vaccine,” the government said in a document outlining its plans to lift Britain’s pandemic restrictions.

As per a report by the Associated Press, the British authorities recently said that they were looking to introduce a system that would allow vaccinated individuals to travel more freely internationally. In addition to introducing it domestically, they said that they would now use their G7 presidency to work with other nations to introduce “a clear international framework with standards that provide consistency for passengers and industry alike.” The UK is currently presiding over the seven-member group of developed nations.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a review into the matter saying that there were “deep and complex issues”. Highlighting that there might be medical reasons or distrust towards the vaccine shot behind the person not taking vaccines, he said they did not need to thrash it out. We can’t be discriminatory against people who for whatever reason can’t have the vaccine,” he said.

'Incomparably better'

Meanwhile, Johnson on February 22, declared that the spring and summer could be “incomparably better” in the UK, as he announced the government’s roadmap to cautiously ease lockdown restrictions in England. In a statement to parliament, the British Prime minister announced a 4-stage plan for the reopening of the nightclubs, sporting activities to resume, and holidays to return across the country. While drafting a route back to a “more normal way of life”, PM Johnson announced the easing of restrictions, saying that the government will move cautiously to keep the infection under control.

